ASU’s Report Card Half Way through the 2025 Season

The Arizona State Sun Devils are halfway through the season, so how is the team shaping up?

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Sparky the Sun Devil takes the field pregame between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
It seemed like it was very recent when ASU was kicking off against NAU; however, the team is already in the middle of the season. They have 6 games down, and have 6 games left to go. The past two weeks were interesting for ASU, including an amazing win against TCU and a blowout defeat by Utah. So, how does the team look after two different weeks?

Quarterback: A-, before B

Grading the Quarterback position is a bit tricky, as Sam Leavitt played one game and Jeff Sims played the other. Sims played fine against Utah, but he was starting on somewhat short notice, so it is hard to be that critical of Sims's game, plus he did have some solid throws.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The main reason the grade went up was due to how great Sam Leavitt played against TCU. There is an argument to be made that it was his best regular season game as a Sun Devil.

In this game, Leavitt showed composure in the pocket, the ability to extend plays and great accuracy that helped ASU win over TCU in a tense Big 12 game.

Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running-backs: A+, before A+

ASU's running game continues to be one of its greatest strengths. Raleek Brown has had two strong games against Utah and TCU. The running game has been a great foundation for the offense.

Wide Receivers: A, before B+

Finally, after weeks of fans waiting, the ASU receiver room started to get going. Jorydn Tyson has continued to be amazing, but other players have started to get going. Jalen Moss got his first catches of the year against Utah, Jaren Hamilton had a big catch against TCU, and Derek Eusebio has gotten things going.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jaren Hamilton
Arizona State wide receiver Jaren Hamilton during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Line: C+, before B

It is fair to say that the ASU offensive line regressed over the past two games. They played well against TCU, but they allowed a lot of pressure in the Utah Game. It is also a huge loss that Ben Coleman is out for the year for ASU.

Secondary: B, before B+

The ASU secondary takes only a small step backwards, but this is still a pretty good unit. Against TCU early, they allowed Josh Hoover to complete a lot of passes. However, in the second half of the TCU Game and the entire Utah Game, the secondary played good. One player that stood out is safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, who has been on a hot streak.

TCU Horned Frogs Tight End Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) attempts to make a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Linebackers: B+, before A

Now, to give credit where credit is due, linebacker Martell Hughes's interception, as well as linebacker Keyshaun Elliott's big game, helped ASU defeat TCU. However, the linebacking core struggled against Utah. Utah's QB Devon Dampier ran all over ASU, and part of that blame does get placed on the linebacking core, thus their grade dropping.

Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Defensive Line: B+, before B+

The defensive line grade stays the same, even though ASU's line was hot and then cold. They were special against TCU, pressuring Hoover late, including a strip sack by Prince Dorbah to help win the game. Also, credit to Elijah O'Neal and Clayton Smith, who were both disruptors in that game.

Arizona State Defensive Lineman Prince Dorbah
Arizona State defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) celebrates a sack against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the D-Line immensely struggled against Utah. Utah's fantastic o-line was unbothered for most of the game, which allowed Dampier to have a great game on the ground.

Overall, ASU has some issues to fix. The Utah game and parts of the TCU game were a reality check that hopefully ASU can learn from to have stronger showings in the future.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

