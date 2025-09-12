Rams' Jared Verse Gets Honest About Return to NFL Action
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for week two as the team looks to remain undefeated this season. Before the team went to practice, their offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Following practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse are scheduled to take the podium.
Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference
On Wednesday, Sean McVay took to the podium, providing critical insight on the team.
Q: Could you talk about your confidence in Beaux Limmer to play multiple different positions on the offensive line?
“You give Beaux a ton of credit. He came in last year and ended up basically playing the whole year as a center and gets thrust into action in game one against Detroit and does a really good job. As a young guy he's physical, he's sturdy in the run game. I think he's continuing to improve in protection. He has a big picture ownership because of what we put on the center, but then you bring [Offensive Lineman] Coleman [Shelton] into the mix and then you got the ability to be able to play both guards and play the center position."
"For him to play as many snaps as he did, both playing left and the right guard, he did a really good job. I’m proud of Beaux. But that versatility, I think if you're not one of those starting five, the more value that you can bring relative to playing all those other spots and especially if you’re a backup center, that can also be a flex guard on either side, man, that's a real benefit for us. No different than you'd like your third tackle to be able to play the right or the left side. I was really pleased with Beaux’s ability to be able to adjust and adapt."
"Then I think it's a tremendous credit to Steve to be able to come in when [Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson] ‘K-Dot’ went down to come back in the game. Otherwise, big [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon might've been playing guard for us. I thought that's another thing, to the question earlier, guys had to step up. We had to be ready to be flexible and adjust and that's par for the course.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE