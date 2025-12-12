DeMeco Ryans Keeping Texans on High Alert Before Facing Cardinals

Not that long ago, the theory that the Houston Texans would be walking into a potential trap game would have been treated with contempt.

Alas, things have changed drastically for the Texans during their five-game winning streak, so we find head coach DeMeco Ryans doubling down on not letting complacency slip in these days.

"You never play a doubleheader in football. It's always one [game] at a time, and we work all week," Ryans said. "We got six days to work that leads up to whenever that game is, and we put our all–– coaches, players, staff — we put all of our effort into the upcoming opponent."

Even through the darker moments of their debilitating 0-3 start, and coughing up a close one to the Denver Broncos, Ryans has remained fiercely detail-driven. That kind of laser focus, especially when mixed with a defense that is playing at a phenomenal level, has successfully reignited the Texans' season and allowed them to dream just a little.

Of course, it also remains a key emphaisis to be even keel for Coach Ryans, but he's not hiding from the potential pitfalls prior to facing the stumbling 3-10 Arizona Cardinals.

"Sometimes my kids may ask, 'Dad, who do we play next?' I'm like, 'Oh, I don't know. I really don't know who we play next,'" Ryans said. "You guys tell me who we play next because I can't do anything about the next opponent until we handle the one that's facing us right now."

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Cardinals TE Trey McBride

Irrespective of the Cardinals' seemingly eternal struggles, they can still boast in their ranks the explosive tight end Trey McBride; a bona fide star who can hurt even an elite defense like the Texans. Therefore, we shouldn't be surprised in the least that Ryans has clearly identified the Cards' superstar tight end as the man to be extremely watchful of this Sunday.

"The thing that jumps off the tape for me with him is his speed and explosiveness at the tight end position," Ryans noted of McBride. "You truly feel like he's a bigger guy but runs like a wide receiver. Really runs well. He's physical. Really great hands. He's really a unique player at the tight end position. He's done a great job of catching the football, and they've done a great job of scheming plays for him."

With so much still on the line, Ryans would be foolish to do anything other than keep his foot firmly on the gas pedal, and that starts with keeping the Cardinals' attack in check, led by McBride and the command of signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, and could help lead to a rather impressive six-game win streak to follow.

