Steelers Defense Could Get Massive Boost Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has quickly become an indispensable piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense. The first-round pick is the team's best weapon in stopping the run, and his ability to win at the line of scrimmage is a huge advantage for the rest of the unit.

That's why the Steelers need Harmon back as soon as possible. Without him, the run defense has been a gigantic mess. They've allowed back-to-back games of 200 rushing yards or more, and their next challenge is game-breaking runner De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins.

Thankfully, the rookie defender is excited about his chances to play. ESPN's Brooke Pryor spoke to Harmon before a recent practice, and he expressed optimism about playing against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. He also clarified that his current knee injury is not an aggravation of the MCL sprain that kept him out previously this season.

"Derrick Harmon, who's missed the last two games, said the knee injury he's dealing with is in the same knee but a different injury," Pryor wrote via her X account. "He said he's 'optimistic' about playing Monday."

Huge Week of Practice Ahead

The update from Harmon is huge, and it's a continuation of the team's plans for their next contest. The Steelers made it clear they are giving Harmon every shot possible to return for Week 15. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his weekly press conference that he anticipated Harmon being limited to start the week, but his participation in practice could quickly ramp up if he responds well.

"Derrick Harmon will be limited in the early portions of the week, and we'll let the amount of participation, how quickly he picks up, and the quality of that participation be our guide," he said. "As we go through the week, to determine whether or not he's available, certainly excited about an additional day as it pertains to him."

Impact Defender Making Progress

Harmon has been such an impressive rookie for the Steelers. Despite missing multiple games with injury, he's made an impact every time he's on the field. In nine contests, he's recorded 22 total tackles, four quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one tackle for loss. The Steelers need that type of production back as soon as possible, and Harmon's optimism is a reassuring sign as they continue preparing for Week 15.

