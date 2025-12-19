Top NFL Destinations for ASU Tackle Max Iheanachor

In the past years, the NFL has seen a huge trend in offensive linemen getting valued more and more, which bodes well for ASU tackle, Max Iheanachor, who recently declared for the NFL Draft. Iheanachor has a ton of potential and traits, as he plays with great strength. So what are some future teams that Iheanachor could go to?

The NFL Draft countdown clock located outside Acrisure Stadium on the Northshore in Pittsburgh, Pa. Thursday, Aug. 28 2025 | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles

Over the past couple of years, the Eagles have done an amazing job building up their offensive line. By building up their offensive line it has helped them have great success, such as winning last season's Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles' line has been great for many years, meaning that some players on the line are getting older. One such player is tackle Lane Johnson.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson, who is 35, is not just one of the best offensive linemen currently, but one of the best players in the NFL over the past years. However, with his age, he could retire soon. The Eagles could draft Iheanachor to either learn under Johnson or to start immediately. Iheanachor has the great tools that the Eagles like in their offensive linemen, which would make a great fit in midnight green.

New England Patriots

Going from the NFC East to the AFC East, the Patriots could also be a very strong contender to draft Iheanacho. The Patriots are building a line under young superstar Drake Maye, who has completely taken the NFL by storm. There is a case that Maye, who is only in year two of his career, is the second-best QB this season, only behind the likes of the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye has dazzled the NFL community with great throws and runs, and one way to contain great success at the QB position is a very nice o-line, and Iheanachor could be one of those players who could help protect Maye for future years to come. Iheanachor's strength would be a perfect fit for Head Coach Mike Vrabel's culture, one that is built on strength and grit.

Detroit Lions

Speaking of grit and toughness, it is a team that is built around that, the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell has done a great job of injecting a hard-working culture in Detroit, one that is similar to the one Kenny Dillingham has at ASU, so Iheanachor would fit right in.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only would Iheanachor be a great cultural fit, but also a great schematic one. The Lions as a whole have taken a step back as an offense and one reason why is that the o-line has regressed due to some players leaving the team this past offseason. Iheanachor would be someone who would slide right into Detroit to help pass block for QB Jared Goff.

Overall, with Iheanachor's great strength and skill, there are a lot of teams that he could help in their future. It will be exciting to see how he does in the NFL, especially in a league that has valued the offensive line more and more as of late.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on great fits for Max Iheanachor in the NFL. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.