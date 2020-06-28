BC Bulletin Week in Review: June 28, 2020

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Happy Sunday everyone. It has been a busy week here at BC Bulletin, as college football took their next big step in returning, while Boston College players returned to campus. Here are some of the articles and stories we produced over the past week.

2020 Boston College Football Player Previews: If you haven't been following along, we have been looking at every player on the Eagles roster and previewing their season using three different metrics (stellar, standard or subpar).

Recruiting Interviews: The Eagles have been busy on the recruiting trail with a series of new offers. BC Bulletin spoke to a handful of them and featured their stories on the site.

Jeff Hafley Returns To Campus: Coach Jeff Hafley talked with the media via Zoom on Wednesday about the team returning to campus. He spoke about multiple things in his interview, but this week we discussed his focus on player safety

ACC Commissioner John Swofford Retires: After 24 years, John Swofford will retire at the end of the season. His biggest accomplishment was the expansion of the conference to include Virginia Tech, Boston College, Miami, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Syracuse

COVID19 has forced the NCAA to expand their recruiting dead period until the end of August.

Basketball looked to be in good shape with top 100 local recruit Casey Simmons after landing in his Top 7, but that news was fleeting as he later announced his commitment to Northwestern.

It was no surprise, but Athlon Sports predicted Boston College would finish last in the ACC Atlantic

