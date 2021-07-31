Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Pat Garwo III

A look at a running back that needs to have a bigger year than 2020, but has all the potential to do just that.

The summer is here and college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Pat Garwo, a running back that is looking to build on 2021.

One of the most intriguing names heading into the 2020 season was running back Pat Garwo. A redshirt freshman from Pennsylvania, Garwo looked to become a valuable running back in Frank Cignetti's offense. However, it was a mixed bag for Garwo who ran for 3.7 yards per carry, and showed bursts of potential. Unfortunately for the young back, he got banged up twice and was limited to just seven games.

But with David Bailey gone to Colorado State, Garwo has a chance to become the feature back in the offense. After missing spring practice recovering from an injury, Garwo will look to bring a blend of physicality and speed to the running back position. Can he build on his first year? Here are three potential scenarios for the upcoming season.

Stellar

Garwo shines, grabbing a majority of the touches for Cignetti's offense. He is a perfect fit for the offense, and rushes for over 800 yards on the season. While the offense may utilize a handful of running backs, Garwo gets the majority of carries and becomes a weapon moving forward.

Standard

Garwo isn't exactly the featured back, but still plays an important role on the offense. He splits carries with Travis Levy and Alec Sinkfield, and continues to improve on his 2020 season. He averages more than four yards a carry and has a handful of touchdowns. Most importantly he gives the Eagles a redzone threat, and a back who can punch the ball in.

Subpar

Garwo slips behind some of the other backs and his carries just aren't there. He has a few runs here and there but a combination of other running backs take over the bulk of the carries.

