Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Travis Levy

The summer is here and college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Travis Levy, a running back that is looking to step up in 2021.

At the end of 2020 players were allowed the opportunity to receive an extra year of eligibility due to the unusual COVID-19 season. One of those players to take advantage of this opportunity was running back Travis Levy. Selected a captain by his teammates in 2020, Levy was a feature back in Frank Cignetti's passing game leading all backs with 35 catches for 285 total yards. Also was one of the primary kick returners 11 kicks for 262 total yards. He was a jack of all trades, and contributed throughout the season.

But as a rusher, Levy, like every other rusher on the team, struggled. He rushed the ball 99 times for 324 times, for a paltry 3.24 yards per carry. He has potential though, and has showcased big time runs, like his breakout game in 2018 against Virginia Tech where he rushed the ball 11 times for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Is Levy truly an every down back? Or will he be utilized strategically in specific situations?

Stellar

Levy becomes an explosive back out of the backfield, making big plays both in the run and pass game. He leads the team in rushing yards, and has over 40 catches as well. Continues to be the primary kick returner and again is solid. Folks have been waiting for a breakout year out of Levy, and 2021 becomes that year.

Standard

Levy is a situational back, but still has a strong season. While Pat Garwo, Alec Sinkfield or another back may get more carries, Levy finds his role with some handoffs here and there, and catches out of the backfield. He may not end the season as running back one, but still plays an important role in the offense and special teams, and a leader in the locker room.

Subpar

Levy struggles rushing the ball, and his snaps are given to one of the other backs on the roster. In addition, on returns the team decides to go in a different direction either with Jaelen Gill or Zay Flowers.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back

Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin