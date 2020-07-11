BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Patrick Garwo III

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview running back Patrick Garwo III.

Garwo came to Boston College as a highly coveted four star back out of Pennsylvania. In terms of what kind of back he is, he looks to carry on the tradition of power backs that have come to Chestnut Hill including Andre Williams, Jon Hilliman, AJ Dillon and David Bailey. At 5'9 215 pounds, he is a bruiser, and 2020 should be a season where he starts to see more touches. Behind the Dillon/Bailey in 2019, he only saw a little action, playing in three games, and only in mop duty. He finished last season with 18 carries for 73 yards. 

Stellar

Bailey remains the starter, but Garwo jumps in and plays the role of the backup. He does what Bailey did last year and gets lots of meaningful carries, and jumps in to the public discussion with some big runs. Finishes the season with a solid amount of carries and a handful of touchdowns. 

Standard

Plays the role of the backup, but in the new system that role is a bit diminished. Gets some good touches, but does not have the year that Bailey had in that role in 2019. We see glimpses of what made him a highly sought after four star recruit. A touchdown or two on the season for Garwo. 

Subpar

Struggles to find touches this season as the offense goes more with Bailey and Travis Levy. Not much of a factor for the year. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Pat Garwo? Leave your comments below!

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
nedsh
nedsh

Big year for Patrick. North of 600 yards.

