2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Brady Berard
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Brady Berard.
Berard is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Providence during the offseason. During his time with the Friars, he appeared in 61 games and tallied three goals and eight assists for 11 points as well as blocked 17 shots. In his sophomore campaign, he recorded a +7 rating which was tied for the second-highest on the team.
Prior to his collegiate career, the 21-year-old spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he played in 79 games and tallied 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points.
Other stints Berard has made include the South Shore Kings 14U AAA, Bishop Hendricken High, Rhode Island Saints 15U AAA, Mount St. Charles Academy 15U AAA, and USNTDP Juniors.
Quick Facts
Name: Brady Berard
Hometown: East Greenwich, R.I.
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Number: 19
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6'1" 200 lbs
Scouting Report: "Berard has moments, mostly on the backcheck, down low in the DZ, or hanging around the net," wrote EliteProspects. "He’s a simple player in every situation: it’s all read-and-react instead of taking a more proactive approach."
