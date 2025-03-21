2026 EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette Speaks on Recent Boston College Offer, Gives Update on Summer Plans
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College football staff have been very active on the recruiting trail this week, welcoming several talented players for campus visits and extending more offers to 2026 prospects.
On Tuesday, the Eagles sent a scholarship offer to 2026 edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette who spoke with Boston College on SI to share his reaction to the news and update his upcoming spring and summer schedule.
Lafayette opened up on what it means for Boston College to be his first offer from a power four program, saying, "It means a lot especially with [Boston College] having a big edge rusher coming into this year's draft. It makes it mean so much more."
"I've spoken with coach Bill O'Brien the most since the offer which is different from other schools," he explained.
Lafayette is a 6-foot-1, 230 lb. edge defender with quick hands and excellent burst off the line. According to 247Sports' composite ranking, he is the No. 84 player in the state of Florida and the No. 60 edge rusher in the nation. In two seasons at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, he has racked up nearly 100 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.
The quick-twitch defender shared that he has an official visit locked in to Chestnut Hill for June 6th through the 8th and he hopes to see former Eagles star and current NFL Draft hopeful Donovan Ezeiruaku while in town.
As of now, Boston College holds nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, two of which are fellow edge rushers: Mason Leak and Dominic Funk.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette - June 6-8