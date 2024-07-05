Boston College Football Recruiting Roundup: July 5
Bill O’Brien and Co., have been hot on the recruiting trail this summer.
For the class of 2025, the program sent out 483 offers, had 45 visits, and has secured 21 commitments.
As of right now, the team is sitting at No. 44 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 179.19 points.
Let’s take a look at the future Eagles.
Micah Amedee
Position: DL
High School: Xaverian Brothers
Hometown: Westwood, Mass.
Committed to BC: April 15
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 116; Defensive Linemen No. 112; Massachusetts No. 7.
Bryce Lewis
Position: ATH
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic
Hometown: Roswell, Ga.
Committed to BC: June 3
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 920; Athletes No. 72; Georgia No. 103.
TJ Green
Position: ATH
High School: Reynoldsburg
Hometown: Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Committed to BC: April 15
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 797; Athletes No. 60; Ohio No. 31.
Dawson Pough
Position: ATH
High School: Tuscarora
Hometown: Leesburg. Va.
Committed to BC: June 24
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,273; Athletes No. 103; Virginia No. 37.
Ashton Cunningham
Position: CB
High School: Union
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Committed to BC: June 19
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Cornerbacks No. 112; Oklahoma No. 23.
Shaker Reisig
Position: QB
High School: Union
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Committed to BC: June 18
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 842; Quarterbacks No. 46; Oklahoma No. 15.
Israel Oladipupo
Position: EDGE
High School: Noblesville
Hometown: Noblesville, Ind.
Committed to BC: June 15
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,136; Edges No. 82; Indiana No. 22.
Nolan James
Position: ATH
High School: DePaul Catholic
Hometown: Wayne, N.J.
Committed to BC: Dec. 2, 2023
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 893; Athletes No. 68; New Jersey No. 28.
Semaj Fleming
Position: WR
High School: Edgewater
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Committed to BC: June 9
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,136; Wide Receivers No. 174; Florida No. 152.
Griffin Collins
Position: LB
High School: Worcester Academy
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Committed to BC: March 11
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,085; Linebackers No. 105; Massachusetts No. 6.
Nedrick Boldin
Position: WR
High School: Palm Beach Central
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Committed to BC: March 12
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,099; Wide Receivers No. 168; Florida No. 145.
Njita Sinkala
Position: CB
High School: St. Thomas More
Hometown: Oakdale, Conn./Canada
Committed to BC: June 16
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Cornerbacks No. 112; Connecticut No. 16.
Mehki Dodd
Position: RB
High School: West Roxbury
Hometown: West Roxbury, Mass.
Committed to BC: May 3
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 940; Running Backs No. 73; Massachusetts No. 4.
Omarion Davis
Position: S
High School: Indian Land
Hometown: Fort Mill, S.C.
Committed to BC: June 11
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Safeties No. 106; South Carolina No. 23.
Charleston Coldon
Position: CB
High School: Althoff Catholic
Hometown: Belleville, Ill.
Committed to BC: June 23
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,251; Cornerbacks No. 110; Illinois No. 36.
Zacari Thomas
Position: LB
High School: Jones County
Hometown: Gray, Ga.
Committed to BC: June 16
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,251; Linebackers No. 117; Georgia No. 130.
Rae Sykes Jr.
Position: S
High School: Rome
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
Committed to BC: June 11
Star: Three (27Sports)
Ranking: Safeties No. 127; Georgia No. 156.
Marcelous Townsend
Position: S
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic
Hometown: Roswell, Ga.
Committed to BC: June 3
Star: Three (247Sports)
Ranking: Safeties No. 132; Georgia No. 158.
Denzil Williams
Position: IOL
High School: Archbishop Stepinac
Hometown: White Plains, N.Y.
Committed to BC: June 29
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,394; Interior Offensive Linemen No. 107; New York No. 14.
Robert Smith
Position: IOL
High School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Committed to BC: June 13
Star: Three (247Sports Composite)
Ranking: Nationally No. 1,422; Interior Offensive Linemen No. 113; Ohio No. 66.
Josiah Victor
Position: DL
High School: Grayson
Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
Committed to BC: July 4
Star: Not Yet Received
Ranking: Not Yet Received.
