Boston College Football Recruiting Roundup: July 5

Every Friday in July, BCCentral takes an in-depth look at the latest on the recruiting trail.

Bill O’Brien and Co., have been hot on the recruiting trail this summer. 

For the class of 2025, the program sent out 483 offers, had 45 visits, and has secured 21 commitments. 

As of right now, the team is sitting at No. 44 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 179.19 points. 

Let’s take a look at the future Eagles.

Micah Amedee

Position: DL

High School: Xaverian Brothers

Hometown: Westwood, Mass. 

Committed to BC: April 15

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 116; Defensive Linemen No. 112; Massachusetts No. 7. 

Bryce Lewis

Position: ATH

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic

Hometown: Roswell, Ga.

Committed to BC: June 3

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 920; Athletes No. 72; Georgia No. 103.

Commitment Story

TJ Green

Position: ATH

High School: Reynoldsburg 

Hometown: Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Committed to BC: April 15

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 797; Athletes No. 60; Ohio No. 31. 

Dawson Pough

Position: ATH

High School: Tuscarora

Hometown: Leesburg. Va. 

Committed to BC: June 24

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,273; Athletes No. 103; Virginia No. 37.

Commitment Story

Ashton Cunningham

Position: CB

High School: Union

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla. 

Committed to BC: June 19

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Cornerbacks No. 112; Oklahoma No. 23. 

Commitment Story

Shaker Reisig

Position: QB 

High School: Union

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla. 

Committed to BC: June 18

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 842; Quarterbacks No. 46; Oklahoma No. 15. 

Commitment Story

Israel Oladipupo

Position: EDGE

High School: Noblesville

Hometown: Noblesville, Ind.

Committed to BC: June 15

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,136; Edges No. 82; Indiana No. 22. 

Commitment Story

Nolan James

Position: ATH

High School: DePaul Catholic

Hometown: Wayne, N.J. 

Committed to BC: Dec. 2, 2023

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 893; Athletes No. 68; New Jersey No. 28. 

Semaj Fleming

Position: WR

High School: Edgewater

Hometown: Orlando, Fla. 

Committed to BC: June 9

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,136; Wide Receivers No. 174; Florida No. 152. 

Commitment Story

Griffin Collins

Position: LB 

High School: Worcester Academy

Hometown: Worcester, Mass. 

Committed to BC: March 11

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,085; Linebackers No. 105; Massachusetts No. 6.

Nedrick Boldin

Position: WR

High School: Palm Beach Central

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla. 

Committed to BC: March 12

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,099; Wide Receivers No. 168; Florida No. 145. 

Njita Sinkala

Position: CB

High School: St. Thomas More

Hometown: Oakdale, Conn./Canada

Committed to BC: June 16

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Cornerbacks No. 112; Connecticut No. 16.

Commitment Story

Mehki Dodd

Position: RB

High School: West Roxbury

Hometown: West Roxbury, Mass. 

Committed to BC: May 3

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 940; Running Backs No. 73; Massachusetts No. 4.

Omarion Davis

Position: S

High School: Indian Land

Hometown: Fort Mill, S.C.

Committed to BC: June 11

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,341; Safeties No. 106; South Carolina No. 23. 

Commitment Story

Charleston Coldon

Position: CB

High School: Althoff Catholic

Hometown: Belleville, Ill. 

Committed to BC: June 23

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,251; Cornerbacks No. 110; Illinois No. 36.

Commitment Story

Zacari Thomas

Position: LB

High School: Jones County

Hometown: Gray, Ga.

Committed to BC: June 16

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,251; Linebackers No. 117; Georgia No. 130. 

Commitment Story

Rae Sykes Jr.

Position: S

High School: Rome

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Committed to BC: June 11

Star: Three (27Sports) 

Ranking: Safeties No. 127; Georgia No. 156. 

Commitment Story

Marcelous Townsend

Position: S

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic

Hometown: Roswell, Ga.

Committed to BC: June 3

Star: Three (247Sports)

Ranking: Safeties No. 132; Georgia No. 158. 

Commitment Story

Denzil Williams

Position: IOL

High School: Archbishop Stepinac

Hometown: White Plains, N.Y.

Committed to BC: June 29

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,394; Interior Offensive Linemen No. 107; New York No. 14. 

Commitment Story

Robert Smith

Position: IOL

High School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Committed to BC: June 13

Star: Three (247Sports Composite)

Ranking: Nationally No. 1,422; Interior Offensive Linemen No. 113; Ohio No. 66. 

Commitment Story

Josiah Victor

Position: DL

High School: Grayson

Hometown: Loganville, Ga. 

Committed to BC: July 4

Star: Not Yet Received

Ranking: Not Yet Received. 

Commitment Story

