Boston College Lands in Top Schools for 2026 QB Femi Babalola
As the summer of official visits roll on, Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff continue to trend upward on the recruiting trail. Last week, the Eagles brought in ten players for their official visits and also hosted the Bill O'Brien Mega Camp, extending several offers to players that were in attendance.
Now, with the second weekend of visitors approaching, one prospect looks to be nearing his final decision. 2026 3-Star quarterback Femi Babalola, who is expected to be in town from June 6-8, took to social media on Thursday to announce that he has narrowed his list of top schools to just six.
The 6-foot-3, 215 lb. signal caller named Boston College among Virginia Tech, Arizona, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. He will make his commitment on June 30.
As of now, the Eagles are the only one of his finalists for which he has an official visit lined up for. Despite not naming the Wolfpack on his list, Babalola is expected to take a trip to NC State on June 13 as well.
The Brentwood, Tennessee native, with his lengthy frame and athleticism, has all of the physical tools of a high level quarterback. He is able to stand tall in the pocket and make throws while also possessing enough mobility to give defenses headaches.
While he certainly has room to develop more as a passer, Babalola has shown the ability to make NFL caliber throws on more than one occasion.
As of now, Boston College holds a commitment from one other quarterback in the 2026 class, DJ Bordeaux, and has 13 commitments overall. In the first full offseason since taking over as head coach, O'Brien has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail thus far and looks to be primed for even more good news as the summer progresses.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 6-8
- 4-Star OT Kai Pritchard - Named Boston College as a finalist on 12/03/2024, Unofficially visited on 03/23/2025
- 3-Star WR Nyqir Helton
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Named Boston College as a finalist on 06/06/2025
- 3-Star LB Rocky Cummings
- 3-Star LB Jordan Rodriguez - Received an offer on 05/04/2023
- DL Carmelo McKenzie
- RB Sedric Addison - Visited Boston College on 04/07/2025 for Spring Practice
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)