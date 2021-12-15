Boston College National Signing Day '22: Live Blog

Good morning everyone, it is the early National Signing Day! Boston College has 24 players committed in its 2022 class, all of which are expected to sign during the early period. Stay here on BC Bulletin and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Stay tuned for news updates and analysis

Live Blog

Tuesday:

Jamal Hood, a defensive back from St. Frances Academy (MD) will NOT be signing with Boston College on Wednesday. Reportedly the parties decided to go their separate ways.

Analysis: A bit of a blow for the Eagles, Hood was the first recruit to commit to Jeff Hafley for this class. Will have to wait and see how BC addresses this moving forward.

-----

Sam Candotti a punter from Australia is the first player to sign with the school. Obviously do to the time difference he is in a place where it is already National Signing Day. You can check out his commitment post here, and our interview with Candotti here.

Analysis: With Grant Carlson with one year remaining, or graduating depending on if he takes the extra year, Boston College is going to need a replacement. Getting an Australian former rugby player is going to give the Eagles a punter with a very unique style that could be a great international "get" for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

