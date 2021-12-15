Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College National Signing Day '22: Live Blog

    Live updates on National Signing Day, including news, analysis and opinion.
    Author:

    Good morning everyone, it is the early National Signing Day! Boston College has 24 players committed in its 2022 class, all of which are expected to sign during the early period. Stay here on BC Bulletin and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Jeff Hafley and his staff.

    Stay tuned for news updates and analysis 

    Live Blog

    Tuesday:

    Jamal Hood, a defensive back from St. Frances Academy (MD) will NOT be signing with Boston College on Wednesday. Reportedly the parties decided to go their separate ways. 

    Analysis: A bit of a blow for the Eagles, Hood was the first recruit to commit to Jeff Hafley for this class. Will have to wait and see how BC addresses this moving forward.

    -----

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Sam Candotti a punter from Australia is the first player to sign with the school. Obviously do to the time difference he is in a place where it is already National Signing Day. You can check out his commitment post here, and our interview with Candotti here.

    Analysis: With Grant Carlson with one year remaining, or graduating depending on if he takes the extra year, Boston College is going to need a replacement. Getting an Australian former rugby player is going to give the Eagles a punter with a very unique style that could be a great international "get" for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17101247_168388155_lowres (1)
    Recruiting

    Boston College National Signing Day '22: Live Blog

    57 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17157705_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    '22 Heisman Odds Include Phil Jurkovec

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    FGdFp-yWYAI3h0Q
    Recruiting

    BC Football Recruiting '22: Early Signing Period Preview

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17108680_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Military Bowl: ECU Offensive Players to Watch

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Podcast

    Locked on Boston College: The Epitome of Brutality

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15727700_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College Stunned by Albany 61-57

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15388067_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany: Preview and Predictions

    Dec 13, 2021
    Comment
    DeonJones
    Football

    Safety Deon Jones Transfers to James Madison

    Dec 13, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17183045_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Eagles Loss to Saint Louis Shows the Building Process

    Dec 13, 2021
    Comment