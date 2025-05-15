2028 International QB Prospect Emil Lokkegaard Opens up on Football Journey, Upcoming Trip to USA
While the path to a football scholarship for most players follows a fairly typical format, beginning at a young age and eventually playing high level high school football, some players are forced to carve their own paths.
2028 quarterback prospect Emil Lokkegaard from Denmark is doing just that.
He spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI this week about not only his upcoming trip to Chestnut Hill for a football camp this summer, but about his football journey, growing up in a country where, unlike America, the sport is not widely popular.
Sharing on how he first was exposed to the game, Lokkegaard said, "I have actually always been a big fan of football due to growing up with my dad who is a really big fan of it. Due to the lack of teams in Denmark, especially youth teams, I was not allowed to start playing until I turned 10. "
Lokkegaard started with the u12 team for the Copenhagen Towers, a member of the Danish American Football Federation (DAFF). The Towers have teams ranging from the youth team in which Lokkegaard got his start on, all the way up to the highest level of professional football in Denmark.
Copenhagen has won the last four Mermaid Bowls, recognized as the DAFF's equivalent to the NFL's Super Bowl.
Lokkegaard said of his time with the Towers, "I was fortunate enough to be coached by import players Joshua Greaves and Randall Schroeder that our team had who were also quarterbacks."
Greaves previously played for Occidental College in Los Angeles before making the move to Denmark and Schroeder suited up for Truman State College and Ave Maria University before moving on himself to play for the Towers.
The 6-foot-5, 205 lb. signal caller continued, "This training went on for a couple of years and was what really made me fall in love with the game. I moved to play u17 when I was only 13 because they needed a quarterback to step up."
"When I was around 15, I attended a tryout for the NFL Academy and got accepted," he said.
Though he has not yet been in contact with the Boston College coaching staff, Lokkegaard is hoping his appearance at the Bill O'Brien Football Clinic this summer could open the door for him.
He said, "I have not yet talked to any of the coaches and have only recently planned the trip. I really hope this camp will get me in contact with the coaches after they see me play."
Lokkegaard will be in Chestnut Hill on June 1st and is also expected to make stops at Fordham University, Rutgers University and the Andrew Van Curen Football Camp, hosted by Fairleigh Dickinson University.
As of now, Boston College already holds one commitment for the 2028 recruiting class. If the trend of 2026 and 2027 of getting an early jump on the recruiting trail can continue, O'Brien and his staff could be in for several successful offseasons.
2028 Football Commitments
1. QB Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/20/2025)
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
