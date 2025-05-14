International Quarterback Prospect to Visit Boston College
In the 2025 recruiting class, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff earned a commitment from Andy Quinn, an international kicker prospect originally from Dublin, Ireland who had spent time with the NFL Academy in England before making his college decision.
This offseason, Boston College is seemingly once again returning to the international pool of players, but this time for a much more important position, quarterback.
2028 signal caller Emil Lokkegaard from Denmark took to social media this week to announce that he will be in Chestnut Hill this summer for a football camp. The 6-foot-4, 193 lb. quarterback previously suited up for the Denmark Towers of the Danish American Football Federation in 2023 before joining the NFL Academy.
Lokkegaard is also set to attend a Rutgers and Fordham football camp as well, on top of the Andrew Van Curen football camp, hosted by Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Though he is a more underrated quarterback prospect, Lokkegaard has many of the tangible traits of an excellent signal caller. His tall frame gives him the ability to easily read the field and diagnose defenses, and he is also a gifted runner for someone his size.
In a clip shared by NFL Academy, Lokkegaard's running ability is on full display as he gets around the edge on what looks to be an option play for a touchdown.
As of now, Boston College has one commitment already for the 2028 class, and has been very active on the recruiting trail. Just last week, the Eagles extended three offers to 2028 prospects to add to a growing list.
