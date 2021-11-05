Aaron Rodgers Responds to Critics of His Unvaccinated Status

Ex-Cal QB reacts to what he calls 'blantant lies' and says everyone should have 'autonomy over one's body'

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded on Friday to many in the media who have raked him over the coals the past few days. It's not so much that he tested positive for COVID-19 that has the media up in arms. It's the perception that he deceived the media and the public by saying in August that he was "immunized" when he was not vaccinated.

So the Packers quarterback went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to present his side of the story. Here is a shortened video, which includes the beginning of his response.

The complete version of Rodgers' comments is available below, and it lasts about 45 minutes. There's a lot to unpack here, so we will try to highlight the salient points'.

He started things this way.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about somebody who's a critical thinker.'"

Rodgers said he did a lot of research on the vaccines, and said he had allergy to an ingredient to two of the vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), and only the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was a viable option for him. When he learned about the clotting issues and other problems with the J&J vaccine, he decided to go his own way.

He said he researched alternative immunization plans, and opted to undergo one of those protocols, which he called extensive, although he did not go into detail about that process. It's been reported that it was a homeopathic treatment.

Rodgers then asked the NFL to accept his immunization method as qualifying him to be considered vaccinated. He was denied, and Rodgers appealed. He said he brought in experts and 500 pages of documentation to support his claim, but the NFL declined his appeal.

"I think they thought I was a quack," Rodgers said.

Rodgers' chief point in all this is his belief that each person should be able to decide for himself what process is best for him.

"Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody," he said.

Rodgers said the NFL, all his teammates and the entire Packers' organization was aware of his status. He said even some reporters knew about it some time ago, but had not reported it.

He said he followed every protocol for unvaccinated players "to a T," with one exception: He did not wear a mask when he was at the podium in front of the media, because he claimed that requirement made no sense scientifically.

Rodgers criticized the media for the stance that many in the profession took.

"They're trying to shame and out and cancel all of us non-vaccinated people, calling us selfish," Rodgers said. "You're selfish for making a decision that is in the best interest of your body?"

Here is the complete Pat McAfee Show, with the Aaron Rodgers segment starting about 68 minutes into the video. Rodgers' segment lasts about 45 minutes, and I suggest you listen to all of it to fully understand Rodgers' point of view, whether you agree with it or not.

Rodgers concluded his segment with this: "This should be a conversation, not a controversy."

Of course, his words will not halt the criticism of Rodgers, who will not play this week against Cardinals, but might be cleared for the following week against the Seahawks.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers is by Dan Powers, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport