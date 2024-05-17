BREAKING: Texas transfer forward Dillon Mitchell, a former 5⭐️ recruit, has committed to Cincinnati, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-8 sophomore also considered Miami, Auburn, among others. Averaged 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/uYBUYfq6AZ pic.twitter.com/yW1ijMOvzK