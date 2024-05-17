Cincinnati Fills Final Scholarship Spot With Texas Transfer Forward Dillon Mitchell
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller has his 2024-25 squad as Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell picked Cincinnati as his new basketball home.
Trilly Donovan first reported a visit earlier this month as Cincinnati got their guy with the final scholarship spot. The 6-8, 205-pound versatile sophomore posted 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season on 58.5% shooting.
Mitchell is a switching frontcourt piece that can guard multiple positions and play with major energy on both ends of the floor. He doesn't offer an outside shot right now, but UC already has plenty of shooting on the roster and Mitchell can be a punishing force around the rim.
He should fit in perfectly as the frontcourt piece Cincinnati needed to balance its roster.
The former five-star player was ranked fourth by ESPN in the Class of 2022 and has two years of eligibility left. He rounds out the best roster of the Wes Miller era as Cincinnati guns for Big 12 title contention and an NCAA Tournament breakthrough.
Check out his highlights here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout
247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In
Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More
Cincinnati Misses on Transfer Commitment From Duke Forward Sean Stewart
Pinging The Portal: UTSA Forward Visiting Cincinnati, Sharpshooter Contacted
2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit
Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts
Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches
Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard
Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft
Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns
2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit
Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats