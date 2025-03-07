Report: Wes Miller Returning to Cincinnati For 2025-26 Season
CINCINNATI — No NCAA Tournament appearances across four seasons won't be a death knell for Wes Miller. The Enquirer's Jason Williams reported Miller is coming back for a fifth season after a conversation with Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham.
Miller is 1-11 in Quad 1 games this season and has yet to lead the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance since being hired in 2021.
“Wes Miller will be our coach next year," Cunningham said to Williams. "I believe in Wes, and I trust him to get this program back to where it’s supposed to be – in the NCAA Tournament, competing for championships. That’s the standard. We are in constant communication. There are still games left this season, and I expect us to continue to fight.”
Cunningham did not dive into details about why Miller is being retained, but it's not hard to see why. Money talks and it's screaming that the head coach's buyout is too expensive at this point in the calendar.
According to The Athletic, Miller's buyout if fired before April 1, 2025, is $13 million based on the contract extension he inked in 2022.
That number drops to $9.9 million in April and drops again on April 1, 2026, to $4.69 million. That final number is much easier to deal with than $13 million or $9.9 million. Miller has said all the right things and worked to the bone to try to get this right, but eventually you have to go dancing and show improvement at a school like Cincinnati.
Check out more on his contract here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
Look: Cincinnati Offensive Linemen Luke Kandra, John Williams Lead Top Bench Press Results at 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Cincinnati Football's Betting Win Total Released For 2025 Season
Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers
Look: Top Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Wins Florida 3A State Championship
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: V. Kansas State Wildcats
Look: John Williams, Corey Kiner, And Luke Kandra Meet Up At 2025 NFL Combine
Cincinnati Bearcats Secondary Coaches Praise Team's 'Capacity For Work'
Watch: Wes Miller Previews Road Matchup Against No. 4 Houston
Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
Look: Cincinnati Announces Open Spring Football Practice
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk