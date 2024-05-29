Wes Miller Not Shying Away From Hunting Major Talent, Updates Injuries: 'Best Players Should Want to Play Here'
CINCINNATI — Bearcats head men's basketball coach Wes Miller is excited about his program's trajectory over the last few years, one that's found them hunting down some big-time talents that could've chosen other schools.
Cincinnati's history before Miller, and progress under him, has been the right mix so far.
"We see this as one of the great programs in college basketball," Miller said on Wednesday. "The best players should want to play here. And we're going to continue to go after the guys that we think are the best players that fit the things that we value and the things that this city, this community, and this university value, and we're not afraid to fail in recruiting. But what I'm more proud of, Scott, is that we got a number of really good players to say yes, and then continue to say yes, when they have these options to now leave year after year. So I think that that's something I'm proud of for sure."
Cincinnati now boasts the depth to contend with some of the nation's top programs and will need a full backcourt to reach all of its goals.
Miller dove into how guards CJ Fredrick (hamstring) and Day Day Thomas (foot surgery) are doing after their seasons ended with injuries.
"That's why depth is so important on a roster," Miller said about the injuries. "You got to have good healthy depth and I think, again on paper we have that but CJ has had a pretty good spring guys. He's been consistent. He's kind of built up week after week over the last five or six weeks, pretty consistently. He's fully cleared and I think ready to go Monday.
"I was at Day Day's doctor's appointment. His last checkup. Gosh, probably two and a half, three weeks ago down in Charlotte with the guy that did his surgery down there and the doctor looked at it and felt great about the way the screw looked and I think his progression is exactly on pace. I think Day Day probably feels like he's cleared and 100% good if he was given the go-ahead because he feels 100% fine, but I think just being cautious and making sure that we do everything we're supposed to do. I think he'll be working out but maybe a little bit limited the first two weeks and I expect by middle to end of June him to be completely cleared."
