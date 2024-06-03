All Bearcats

Tom Crean Praises Cincinnati Bearcats' Newest Addition to Wes Miller's Coaching Staff

More praise for what Wes Miller is building in Clifton

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller encourages the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller encourages the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are bringing in Tim Buckley as an assistant on Wes Miller's staff. The 60-year-old has plenty of coaching experience, which includes stops at Marquette, Iowa and Indiana.

Former Marquette, Indiana and Georgia head coach Tom Crean praised the addition and shared some context about why Buckley should instantly become a valuable piece of the coaching staff.

"Congratulations to @GoBearcatsMBB for bringing in Tim Buckley," Crean tweeted. "We would have not known about Dwyane Wade without him at Marquette and he got me to see what Travis Diener could be. At Indiana we never turn the program around without him. He was instrumental in the Big Ten championship."

Crean and Buckley had plenty of success together. Crean went to a Final Four run with Marquette in 2003 with Wade and Diener leading the way. Buckley was the head coach at Ball State by then, but it's nice of Crean to give Buckley some credit for landing those players.

Check out Crean's tweet below. For more on Buckley, go here.

