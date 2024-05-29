All Bearcats

Report: Wes Miller Lands SEC Bench Assistant to Replace Josh Loeffler

Cincinnati has a full coaching staff.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller reacts to a Cincinnati Bearcats score in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller reacts to a Cincinnati Bearcats score in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with South Carolina assistant coach Tim Buckley in the same role on Wes Miller's staff. The Big Spur's John Whittle reported the news as Buckley rounds out a fantastic offseason for Cincinnati.

He replaces Josh Loeffler as a helpful tactician on the sideline following Loeffler's exit for a head coaching position this offseason.

Buckley's been with South Carolina since 2022. He joined the Gamecocks after spending three seasons as an assistant at UNLV (2019-22) prior to his arrival in Columbia. It's a similar situation to how Chad Dollar came to Cincinnati. Dollar spent multiple seasons on the Georgia staff before helping drive a serious recruiting boost at UC.

Buckley, who began his coaching career in 1986, has coached at schools like Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Indiana.

-----

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.