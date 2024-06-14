Former Bearcats Star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Defends Aaron Rodgers After Missed Minicamp
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was quick to come to the defense of his quarterback on Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers has taken plenty of criticism after missing mandatory minicamp this week. Gardner shared his thoughts on Twitter/X:
"Are y'all really making a big deal because a 15+ year HOF QB missed 2 days of practice after being with the team all throughout Phase 1, 2, & 3 of OTA's?? GG's."
Expectations are high for the Jets this season. Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles last season, but they added key offensive line help and some believe the Jets could be a true contender.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson
2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati
Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards
Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football
Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit
Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed
David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo
Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'
Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season
The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Look: Bearcats Land Five Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith
Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition
Report: Cincinnati Guard CJ Fredrick Returning For 2024-25 Season
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers
Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats