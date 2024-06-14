All Bearcats

Former Bearcats Star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Defends Aaron Rodgers After Missed Minicamp

The Bearcats legend came to Rodgers' defense.

James Rapien

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left to right) and cornerback Sauce Gardner sit next to New York Rangers former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was quick to come to the defense of his quarterback on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers has taken plenty of criticism after missing mandatory minicamp this week. Gardner shared his thoughts on Twitter/X:

"Are y'all really making a big deal because a 15+ year HOF QB missed 2 days of practice after being with the team all throughout Phase 1, 2, & 3 of OTA's?? GG's."

Expectations are high for the Jets this season. Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles last season, but they added key offensive line help and some believe the Jets could be a true contender.

