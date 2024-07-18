All Bearcats

PFF Power Ranks Cincinnati Football 81st Nationally

Cincinnati has everything to prove this fall after a disastrous 2023 season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled while in possession of the ball by three Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled while in possession of the ball by three Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16. / Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — PFF broke down their FBS power rankings 1-131 this week and Cincinnati is down in the depths at No. 81 nationally entering fall camp.

Here are what their projections look like:

Anything less than six wins, with one of the easiest power conference schedules in the country, would be a major disappointment. Cincinnati has not missed a bowl game in back-to-back years since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The official practice work starts at the end of this month before the whole program rolls out to Indiana for Camp Higher Ground.

