Report: Dontay Corleone Active For Pittsburgh Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Godfather is back.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that All-American UC defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is playing against the Pittsburgh Panthers after missing the first game of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. Thamel's source confirmed he is not on a defined snap count but will be monitored during the game.
He should provide a major boost to Cincinnati's current three-man nose tackle rotation. The Panthers run a quick-tempo offense, making another body in the rotation crucial, let alone one as talented as Corleone.
Cincinnati was light in size at nose tackle, with Harris Adams offering adequate beef, but limited snaps on Saturday (Defense-best 81.9 PFF Grade on 10 snaps). Getting Corleone back for any snap diet is massive for this tight Pitt matchup.
The second-team All-Big 12 selection last season finished with 39 tackles (6.5 for loss) and three sacks at NT. He earned All-American status in 2022 as a freshman after making 45 tackles (5.5 for loss) with three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Cincinnati is a 42.7% underdog against Pitt on ESPN's Matchup Predictor with kickoff at noon ET on ESPN2.
