Watch: Cincinnati Football Back Together For Winter Workouts
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is back together ready to attack 2025 winter workouts.
Check out the group getting after it in the weight room with an eye on making and bowl and more this coming season following a solid transfer portal cyle:
