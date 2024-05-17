All Bearcats

Look: Data Shows Cincinnati Has Second-Fewest 'Avid' Fans Among Big 12 Schools

Cincinnati has to continue growing its fan base.

Russ Heltman

Fans wait to have items signed during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring
Fans wait to have items signed during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats fan base likely needs to keep growing if it wants to keep pace with the rest of the Big 12 in future years.

Data analyst Jeff Fuller broke down the avid fan bases of all 16 schools and Cincinnati checked in with the second-lowest fan projection at roughly 500,000 fans.

Houston was last at 402,000 fans.

He used four types of criteria:

Attendance: for all sports but weighted heavily towards Football (and next towards Men's Basketball) as well as % capacity data for football and basketball 

Social media total followers and interactions: (again, including all sports, but heavily weighted to Football and Men's Basketball) 

Enrollment, faculty, and staff: figures weighted by fan-passion (based on a large student survey on each campus by Niche) 

Alumni Base Data

Check out his full assessment in an X post below.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.