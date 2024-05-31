All Bearcats

Report: Big 12 Posted Record 2023-24 Revenue, Cincinnati Gets First Cut of Revenue Pie

The Bearcats will get a full payment of normal split of annual Big 12 revenue in 2026.

Russ Heltman

F-18s fighter jets fly over Nippert Stadium before a college football game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Navy Midshipman Vs Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Nov 3 / Kareem Elgazzar
CINCINNATI — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark revealed the 2023-24 revenue distribution number for the conference as it gets ready to welcome in four more schools for the 2024-25 school year.

The league dished out a record $470 million to its 14 members from the 2023-24 seasons.

According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, the 10 original Big 12 members are getting roughly $39.8 million each (Texas and Oklahoma included). Despite the record total, the split is down from $44 million in 2023 because of the four new schools such as Cincinnati. Those schools (UC, BYU, Houston, UCF) got $18 million this year and will get $19 million in 2025 before an even revenue split among all schools in 2026.

This is still a massive leap from the AAC, where UC was making less than $10 million in annual revenue from the conference in the final years before Big 12 life.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.