Cincinnati Football Lands in Top-10 Schools for Three-Star 2025 Running Back Jamarice Wilder
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the top 10 schools for three-star 2025 running back Jamarice Wilder out of Booker (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Wilder is the 880th-ranked player nationally and the 65th-ranked running back in 2025.
He cut his list down to 22 offers with Cincinnati, West Virginia, Indiana, Old Dominion, South Florida, Pitt, Iowa State, App State, Michigan State, and Buffalo in the mix.
The 5-9, 180-pound back would be the third RB to commit in the 2025 class, following Zion Johnson and Kolin Wilson.
Wilder is a strong runner between the tackles with a low center of gravity and churning legs that help him fight through long tackle attempts and burst into the second level.
He mostly operated out of the shotgun and showed patience with how blocking lanes developed in his route to paydirt. Some strong hands in the receiving game also flash as he displayed flat and wheel route capability.
