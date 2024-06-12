Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Continues With Official Visits
CINCINNATI — The official visit weekends continue in Clifton as June rolls along. We start the Recruiting Roundup with an OV from three-star 2025 athlete Terrell Holcomb out of Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, Holcomb is the 160th-ranked athlete nationally and the fourth-best player in Ohio.
He holds 11 offers from schools like Bowling Green and Akron. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for 2026 Moeller (Ohio) quarterback Matt Ponatoski.
Ponatoski is not ranked on a major service and holds two other offers from Kent State and Vanderbilt. Check out the 6-2, 190-pound talent's highlights here.
The football news rounds out with an offer for 2027 interior offensive lineman Brady Hull out of Pulaski County (Kentucky).
The 6-3, 260-pound talent is not ranked on a major service.
We close with a hoops offer for four-star 2026 shooting guard Jermal Jones out of Bell (Florida).
According to ESPN, Jones is the 35th-best shooting guard nationally and the 21st-ranked Florida player.
The 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard holds three other offers from Cal, Purdue, and Stetson.
