Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Four-Star Secondary Options
CINCINNATI — Recruiting Roundup time as the wheels keep turning for Cincinnati football.
We start with an offer for 2025 three-star edge rusher Axel Ramazani out of Urbandale (Iowa).
According to 247Sports, Ramazani is the 118th-ranked edge defender nationally and the 14th-best player in Iowa.
The 6-3, 220-pound player holds eight offers from schools like North Dakota State, and Northern Iowa. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for four-star 2026 safety Lasiah Jackson out of Lee County (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Jackson is the 168th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-best safety.
The 6-4, 167-pound talent holds 11 offers from schools like Iowa State and Georgia Tech. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for three-star 2026 athlete Preston Fryzel out of Toledo Central Catholic.
Fryzel is the 46th-ranked athlete and 28th-best Ohio player on 247Sports.
Check out his thoughts on Cincinnati here.
Another offer went out to four-star 2025 cornerback Blake Woodby out of St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
According to 247Sports, Woodby is the 66th-ranked player nationally and the seventh-best cornerback.
The 5-10.5 playmaker holds 38 offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2026 safety Devin Jackson out of West Orange (Florida).
The 6-2 defender holds 17 offers from schools like Arkansas and Florida.
Check out his highlights here.
