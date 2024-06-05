Three-Star 2025 LB Grant Beerman Talks Cincinnati Official Visit
CINCINNATI — It was a busy weekend in Clifton as Scott Satterfield and the Cincinnati staff welcomed in their first group of 2025 prospects for their official visits. Among those in attendance was 2025 high three-star linebacker Grant Beerman.
The Lakota West Product is currently ranked the 402nd player in the class of 2025, while being ranked the 45th ranked linebacker and 16th ranked player in the state of Ohio per 247Sports.
It is worth noting that Beerman has been high on Cincinnati's radar since his recruitment started to take off over the last two years where he has racked up nearly 30 division one offers.
The 6-4, 220-pound linebacker has all the tools and traits to be a very successful player at the Division level for those who have watched his film.
"Cincinnati was my first official visit, so I wasn't too sure what to really expect heading into the weekend, but man was I really impressed," Beerman told Bearcats Talk. "I was able to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff and current players throughout the weekend. The staff did a great job at taking care of all the recruits and their families throughout the process. However, being able to hang out with the current players and other recruits is what really stood out to me because I was able to form new connections throughout my visit."
Beerman gave a lot of praise to current linebackers Jack Dingle and Brady Drogosh for their hospitality over the weekend, as Dingle hosted Beerman for the weekend while on his official visit.
He did note that his primary recruiter was Nate Fuqua before the addition of Tyson Veidt this past offseason. However, since Veidt's addition he has developed quite the relationship with inside linebackers coach Cortney Braswell as well as Fuqua. Now, Cincinnati views Beerman as a guy who could play inside and outside linebacker at the next level with his size and speed in the middle of the defense and his abilities to plug holes in the run game.
"I had a great conversation with Coach Braswell while on my visit. Our relationship has really developed over the past couple of months, but he spent the whole weekend with my family, which was really cool." Beerman told Bearcats Talk. "He compared my game film to what they are trying to do on the defensive front and gave me a lot of pointers to use heading into my senior season. This official was very helpful for me in order to continue to build that relationship with Coach Braswell, and I feel very good about the relationship we have. Now for Coach Fuqua, I have a great relationship with him, it was really great to see him over the weekend as well.
"It’s surreal to be recruited by Cincinnati. Cincinnati has always been one of my top schools throughout the recruiting process and I think it is clearer after my official visit. My grandpa is a diehard Cincinnati fan and has been a season ticket holder for forever. I was able to attend the 2021 AAC Championship game vs Houston where they clinched their ticket to the College Football Playoff. So, it has really started to come full circle that I have a chance to play for Cincinnati and stay home and play in front of my friends and family and do something special."
Beerman wasn't able to participate in many camps this spring after suffering a hamstring injury that ultimately cut his track season short. However, has continued to rehab and get back in the lab as he tells Bearcats Talk that he has continued to train at Nevels Fitness in Newport.
He is slated to take an official visit to Purdue this upcoming weekend followed by a trip to Lansing, Michigan to visit Michigan State the following weekend. Beerman also noted that he has been in discussion with West Virginia and Rutgers.
Despite a very hectic and busy month for Beerman with three official visits in consecutive weeks he plans to sit down with his family in the upcoming weeks and discuss his future plans with hopes of making a commitment by late June or early July.
