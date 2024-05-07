All Bearcats

Three-Star 2026 QB Michael Johnson Details Cincinnati Bearcats Recruitment Following Elite 11

Johnson speaks to Bearcats Talk.

Russ Heltman

Caleb Sisk interviewing Michael Johnson
Caleb Sisk interviewing Michael Johnson / Dale Dowden

TUNNEL HILL — Elite 11 is the chance to showcase your talents to the world as you compete against the best quarterbacks in the nation. Cincinnati Bearcats target Michael Johnson from Dutchtown High School in Georgia had no issue showing what he was all about. He is an ON3 three-star from the 2026 class (154th overall, 11th-best QB).

“I feel good I feel like I could’ve made a bunch of better throws but I didn’t miss too many,” He said about Elite 11.

Johnson is one of the three big names to watch at quarterback alongside Brock Bradley and Owen Lansu.

“Coach Pete Thomas and I be on the phone almost every other week trying to build the chemistry and get to know each other more so they are a top school for me right now. I plan to visit this summer.”

There have been many quarterbacks that might catch the eye of recruits. Johnson dove deeper of how he could also fit in the scheme.

“The fit I see is that they can build the offenses around me and make sure everything is working. He (Pete Thomas) is just a very cool person and I think he is young. Younger guys are more accommodating and I feel like you can talk to them more about things.

“Of course they make me feel like a priority. They made me feel like family when I first came there with open arms and showed me all around especially coach Satterfield he was very cool and I had a nice conversation with him.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches

Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard

Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft

Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns

2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit

Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers Texas State LB, Backup TE Enters Transfer Portal

2026 Tight End Cole Albers Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

Cincinnati Bearcats Host Four-Star 2025 CB Jahmari DeLoatch

Pinging The Portal: Duke Transfer Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher

Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

2025 CB Spencer Adderley Recaps UC Visit: 'I Can’t Wait To Be Back'

2026 Wide Receiver Aaron Mcfarland Details His Love For Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats Land Elite Punter From Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers

2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati

2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit

Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game

Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game

Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.