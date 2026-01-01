Two Starters Confirm Future with Florida

A pair of starters are set to return to the Florida Gators in 2026,

Senior linebacker Jaden Robinson, who was already reported to return to Florida, has confirmed he will spend his final season with the program, while tackle Caden Jones has re-signed with Florida Victorious, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.

Robinson confirmed his return in a post to his personal X account.

Robinson has started the last 16 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons for Florida, recording 52 tackles with 3.5 sacks in 2024 and 50 tackles with a career-high four tackles for loss in 2025. He is now the third linebacker to confirm a return to Florida, following rising juniors Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles.

Meanwhile, backups Ty Jackson and Myles Johnson have both been reported by Abolverdi to re-sign with the program.

Jones, a rising redshirt junior, emerged as the starter at right tackle three games into the 2025 season, starting from Week 3 until the end of the season. Still a work-in-progress after the beginning of his career was limited by injuries, Jones went through growing pains in 2025 but saw his best game as a starter near the end of the year with an 81.4 pass-blocking grade and 72.4 run-blocking grade from PFF.

Jones is the second returning starter to be reported to re-sign with the program after guard Knijeah Harris, who was reported to do so on Wednesday. Florida is set to lose three starters in center Jake Slaughter, guard Damieon George Jr. and tackle Austin Barber as well as a backup in guard Kamryn Waites to graduation.

Additionally, reserves Devon Manuel, Noel Portnjagin, Marcus Mascoll and Enoch Wangoy are all set to transfer from the program.

Backups who have either confirmed or have been reported to return who are expected to have larger roles in 2026 include guard Knijeah Harris, tackle Fletcher Westphal and center Jason Zandamela-Popa, while Abolverdi also reported that tackle Bryce Lovett and redshirt freshmen TJ Dice, Jahari Medlock and Daniel Pierre Louis are also expected to return.

Outside of the linebacker and offensive line rooms, the Gators have had a number of players confirm plans to return to the program in 2026.

Corner Cormani McClain, receiver Dallas Wilson, safety Bryce Thornton, edge rusher LJ McCray, lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud, linebacker Myles Graham, corner Dijon Johnson, nickel Lagonza Hayward and corner J'Vari Flowers have all confirmed plans to return.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

