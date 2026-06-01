Gators Receive Several Commitment Predictions Coming Off First OV Weekend

The Florida Gators had their first slate of official visitors this weekend, with many of their top targets and commits in attendance. Furthermore, they appear to have knocked it out of the park with several prospects, having received multiple predictions in their favor over the weekend.

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin and Lithonia (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson received predictions from On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Blake Alderman over the weekend to land with the Gators. On Monday, On3’s Corey Bender added two predictions for Florida to land McGaskin and Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton four-star defensive tackle Zahmar Tookes.

McGaskin is a former Notre Dame pledge who put himself back on the market back in January. He ranks as the No. 220 overall player and the No. 13 player in Alabama, according to ESPN. The other schools battling for his signature are LSU, FSU and Georgia, all of which have official visits set up with him over the coming weeks.

If Florida won out in his recruitment, it would be the second linebacker to commit to the Gators who visited this weekend. The first came from Swainsboro (Fla.) four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, who committed on Friday.

Florida fans show some love loved the OFFICIAL🐊🐊???#gogators pic.twitter.com/RPCG5qqUWP — Ellis “Golden Child” Mcgaskin (@EllisMcgaskin5) May 31, 2026

Jackson, who has already had several predictions to land in Florida’s 2027 class, is the No. 100 overall prospect and No. 11 player in Georgia, according to Rivals. Jackson’s top seven in his recruitment are Florida, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Auburn. He has a commitment date set for June 10.

However, it is shaping up to be a battle between Florida and Georgia for him and also has an official visit with Georgia next weekend.

Should Jackson pledge himself to the Gators, it would mark the program’s fourth blue-chip offensive line commit. Additionally, it would be the first time since 2006 that they have landed four top-150 commits along the offensive line.

Finally, Tookes is rated as the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 20 defensive lineman in the class, according to Rivals, and would be Florida’s fourth commit at the position alongside three-stars De’Voun Kendrick, Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui and Cain Van Norden. He does not have a commitment date set, but the Gators appear to be in the driver’s seat with Penn State falling behind.

He is slated to take official visits to Penn State (June 5), Nebraska (June 12) and Georgia (June 19).

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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