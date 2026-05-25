Gators Predicted to Land Two 4-Star Recruits as First OV Weekend Approaches
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As the Florida Gators prepare for its first official visit weekend of the summer, its push for a top-three recruiting class may finally break through as a pair of four-star recruits have been predicted to choose Florida.
Lithonia (Ga.) four-star tackle Kennedee Jackson (6-6, 301 pounds) and Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith on Monday each received predictions to choose Florida.
Jackson, Rivals' No. 8 tackle and No. 100 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, landed a prediction from On3/Rivals' Corey Bender to choose the Gators. He will announce his decision on June 10, with Florida joining Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and Texas in his top seven.
Meanwhile, Smith, ESPN's No. 2 linebacker and No. 95 overall recruit, received predictions from Bender and Blake Alderman as well as 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and Benjamin Wolk to choose the Gators. While he does not have a commitment date set, Smith has a top five of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
Both Jackson and Smith will be on campus this weekend for Florida's first of four official visit weekends this summer. Jackson will also visit Georgia on June 5 ahead of his commitment date. Smith, meanwhile, will also visit Texas A&M (June 5), South Carolina (June 12) and Georgia (June 19) this summer.
Should Jackson ultimately choose Florida, he would be the fourth blue-chip offensive line commit in the class, joining five-star interior lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star interior lineman Peyton Miller and four-star tackle Elijah Hutcheson. The Gators have never had four top 150 offensive line commits in a single class (247 Sports) in program history.
Smith would become the Gators' first commit at linebacker in the 2027 class. Florida is also among the top schools for four-stars Joakim Gouda and Isaac McNeil, who will announce his decision on June 2. Other linebackers to track in the class include four-star Ellis McGaskin and three-star Tre Geathers, who will both be on campus this weekend.
Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.
- 5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller
- 4-Star QB Davin Davidson
- 4-Star RB Andrew Beard
- 4-Star WR Tramond Collins
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star WR Elias Pearl
- 4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger
- 4-Star TE Tommy Douglas
- 4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson
- 4-Star OL Peyton Miller
- 4-Star CB Amare Nugent
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain
- 4-Star S Kailib Dillard
- 3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
- 3-Star DL Cain Van Norden
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25