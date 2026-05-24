Gators 2027 OL Target Kennedee Jackson Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators have built one of the most impressive offensive line classes in 2027 with commitments from five-star Maxwell Hiller and four-stars Elijah Hutcheson and Peyton Miller. Florida is also in a position to add another as one of its top targets has released his top seven and his commitment date.

Lithonia (Ga.) four-star tackle Kennedee Jackson will announce his decision on June 10, with Florida joining Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and Texas in his top seven. Jackson (6-6, 301 pounds) is rated as the No. 8 tackle and No. 100 overall recruit in the class by Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Kennedee Jackson is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’6 301 OT from Lithonia, GA is ranked as the No. 8 OT in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰He’s set to announce his commitment on June 10thhttps://t.co/24Urd3wGCf pic.twitter.com/wxHVzXmFwf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2026

Jackson currently does not have any predictions from any national recruiting experts to make a decision, but Florida has quietly been one of the front-runners alongside in-state Georgia Tech and Georgia. He has visited Florida one for an unofficial visit on April 4 and is set to return to Florida for an official visit on May 28.

He already took official visits to Georgia Tech (April 10) and LSU (April 17) and is set to officially visit Tennessee on June 5, Georgia on June 12 and Auburn on June 19, giving the Gators his first official visit of the summer and one of the last chances to make their pitch before he commits.

Should he commit, he would be the latest in a historic offensive line class for Florida. Hiller's, Hutcheson's and Miller's commitments give Florida its first trio of ESPN top-150 offensive line commits in program history, and a commitment from Jackson would give the Gators its first quartet of blue-chip offensive linemen in a single recruiting class in program history.

Hiller is the consensus No. 1 interior lineman in the class, while Hutcheson is ranked as high as the No. 6 tackle in the class by Rivals. Miller is ranked as the No. 1 center in the class by ESPN.

Other offensive line prospects to keep an eye on for Florida include four-star Terrance Smith, who has the Gators in his top four, and three-star JJ Brown, who has the Gators in his top six. Others to keep an eye on include expected visitors for this summer such as four-star tackle Antonio Berry (May 28), four-star tackle Timi Aliu (June 4) and four-star interior lineman Jordan Agbanoma (June 11), who is committed to Nebraska.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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