Gators Receive More Predictions to Land 3-Star DB

Despite a recent push from Nebraska, the Florida Gators' chances to land Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield remains strong.

On Tuesday, 247 Sports' Zach Blostein and Tyler Harden both gave predictions for Florida to land Whitfield, the outlet's No. 48 corner in the class. Blostein and Harden join longtime predictions from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong.

🚨 New intel at @GatorsOnline 🚨



We've been making calls on Gators DB target Kamauri Whitfield...



The picture looks different today than it did just a week ago. 👀



DETAILS: https://t.co/EkTY4dztiv (On3+) pic.twitter.com/BvriLKc4xp — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) June 30, 2026

Tuesday's string of predictions comes as Nebraska began a sudden upward trend in Whitfield's recruitment after hosting him for an official visit the weekend of June 12. However, Bender reported that communication with Nebraska had become more inconsistent, leading to confidence among recruiting insiders to remain with the Gators.

Whitfield will announce his decision on July 6.

Meanwhile, the Gators are also in strong contention for another defensive back who commits a day after Whitfield. East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star corner Raheem Floyd, Florida's top target at the position, will announce his decision on July 7. Florida, which is predicted to land Floyd, is battling Missouri and Ole Miss for his services.

Floyd is rated as ESPN's No. 96 overall recruit and No. 11 corner.

Should Whitfield and Floyd ultimately commit to the Gators, the two would join a defensive back class that includes four-star corners Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain and four-star safeties Kalib Dillard and Kamarion Johnson, likely rounding out recruiting at both corner and safety.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as high as fifth nationally in the 247 Sports Composite in our official tracker. Positions of need to track as the season approaches include interior defensive line and edge rusher.

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