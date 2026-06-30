Gators Receive More Predictions to Land 3-Star DB
In this story:
Despite a recent push from Nebraska, the Florida Gators' chances to land Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield remains strong.
On Tuesday, 247 Sports' Zach Blostein and Tyler Harden both gave predictions for Florida to land Whitfield, the outlet's No. 48 corner in the class. Blostein and Harden join longtime predictions from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong.
Tuesday's string of predictions comes as Nebraska began a sudden upward trend in Whitfield's recruitment after hosting him for an official visit the weekend of June 12. However, Bender reported that communication with Nebraska had become more inconsistent, leading to confidence among recruiting insiders to remain with the Gators.
Whitfield will announce his decision on July 6.
Meanwhile, the Gators are also in strong contention for another defensive back who commits a day after Whitfield. East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star corner Raheem Floyd, Florida's top target at the position, will announce his decision on July 7. Florida, which is predicted to land Floyd, is battling Missouri and Ole Miss for his services.
Floyd is rated as ESPN's No. 96 overall recruit and No. 11 corner.
Should Whitfield and Floyd ultimately commit to the Gators, the two would join a defensive back class that includes four-star corners Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain and four-star safeties Kalib Dillard and Kamarion Johnson, likely rounding out recruiting at both corner and safety.
Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as high as fifth nationally in the 247 Sports Composite in our official tracker. Positions of need to track as the season approaches include interior defensive line and edge rusher.
- 5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller
- 4-Star QB Davin Davidson
- 4-Star RB Andrew Beard
- 4-Star WR Tramond Collins
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star WR Elias Pearl
- 4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger
- 4-Star TE Tommy Douglas
- 4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson
- 4-Star OL Peyton Miller
- 4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler
- 4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes
- 4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin
- 4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith
- 4-Star CB Amare Nugent
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain
- 4-Star S Kailib Dillard
- 4-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson
- 3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
- 3-Star DL Cain Van Norden
- 3-Star LB Tre Geathers
- LS Jaydee Lane
- K/P Aaron McWilliams
Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25