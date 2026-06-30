Gators CB Target Raheem Floyd Moves Back Commitment Date

Initially scheduled to announce his commitment on July 1, East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star corner Raheem Floyd has moved his commitment date back.

Floyd, the Florida Gators' top corner target in the 2027 recruiting cycle, is now set to announce his decision on July 7, according to On3's Allen Trieu. The decision to move it back is due to a state rule, Trieu reported.

Contending with Florida is Missouri and Ole Miss. He is rated as the No. 96 overall recruit and No. 11 corner by ESPN.

4-star CB Raheem Floyd has moved his decision back a week.



Florida and Mizzou are still battling it out but Ole Miss is also making a push.



(On3+) https://t.co/dYixbtLPZi pic.twitter.com/HSHKOB6rWd — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 29, 2026

Despite pushing his commitment date back, which gives the Tigers and Rebels more time to make a push, Floyd is still considered a heavy lean towards the Gators. After his official visit in Gainesville two weeks ago, Floyd received predictions to choose Florida from On3/Rivals' Corey Bender, Greg Smith, Trieu and Steve Wiltfong, and another to choose the Gators from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden.

“The highlights, just being here with the coaches, they have great coaches here,” he said after his visit, according to Gator Country's Andrew Spivey. "It’s a great facility and a great place to be. I feel like they can win a national championship and it would be a great place to be.”

Should Floyd ultimately choose Florida, he would join four-stars Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain as the three corners in the Gators' class, which would likely round out recruiting at that position. Florida also holds commitments from four-stars Kailib Dillard and Kamarion Johnson at safety and could add another at the position.

The Gators hold multiple predictions to land Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star Kamauri Whitfield, who projects to play at the nickel position. He will announce his decision on July 6, with Nebraska being the biggest contender.

A commitment from both Floyd and Whitfield would give Florida 26 commitments heading into the season, with positions of need to track being interior defensive line and edge rusher.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

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