Three Prospects to Monitor During the Florida Gators' First OV Weekend of 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators will host a long list of talented 2027 prospects in Gainesville this upcoming weekend, with the program hoping to build on an already impressive recruiting class heading into the first season under the new head coach.

Currently sitting with ESPN's No. 4 class in the country, the Gators' momentum on the trail has only continued to build. Multiple new predictions have rolled in for priority targets recently, and the group of visitors signals a chance for more during the potentially huge weekend to open the summer official visit season.

Three Prospects to Monitor

Amongst the list of Gators targets, smoke has turned to fire for three prospects to monitor this weekend. Florida Gators on SI lists them below.

4-Star OL Kennedee Jackson (100 NATL | 8 OT, via Rivals)

After narrowing his list to just seven schools recently, Jackson could be the next blue-chip lineman to join Florida’s already impressive haul this cycle.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Kennedee Jackson is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’6 301 OT from Lithonia, GA is ranked as the No. 8 OT in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰He’s set to announce his commitment on June 10thhttps://t.co/24Urd3wGCf pic.twitter.com/wxHVzXmFwf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2026

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound Georgia product has seen an expert predicted to land with Florida by On3’s Corey Bender, while position coach Phil Trautwein seems to be prioritizing the highly coveted prospect heading into the weekend. He will announce his decision on June 10.

4-Star LB Ja’Bios Smith (95 NATL | 2 LB, via ESPN)

Smith, the top-rated linebacker in Georgia, has seen multiple predictions to Florida as the weekend nears after the Gators made the prospect’s top five recently, joining Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Under Armour All-American would be a huge addition to the Gators' class and the first at the linebacker position.

3-Star Kamauri Whitfield (626 NATL, via Rivals Industry | 44 CB, via 247 Sports)

Once committed to Tennessee, Whitfield has been linked to Florida for much of this cycle, dating back to his decommitment from the Volunteers in February, and holds multiple predictions from On3/Rivals in March to choose the Gators.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back from Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy has visited Gainesville more than any other campus in the country, while the staff looks to capitalize on their long-maintained momentum this trip. He will announce his decision on July 6, he told College Football HQ on SI's Caleb Sisk.

Other Prospects Visiting

4-Star Ellis McGaskin (220 NATL | 6 LB, via ESPN)

OV’s scheduled to Florida, Georgia, Florida State and LSU

4-Star Trey Martin (156 NATL | 10 RB, via Rivals)

Top Six: Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss

4-Star Keldrid Ben (86 NATL | 5 RB, via Rivals)

Oklahoma commit

4-Star Kenaz Sullivan (234 NATL, via 247 Sports | 21 S, via Rivals Industry)

Top Seven: Florida, Ohio State, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina and Maryland

4-Star Antonio Berry (32 NATL | 5 OT, via ESPN)

OV’s scheduled to Florida, Alabama and Colorado

4-Star Zahmar Tookes (182 NATL | 20 DL, via Rivals)

OV’s scheduled to Florida, Penn State, Nebraska and Georgia

3-Star Tra’Von Hall (595 NATL | 17 WR, via Rivals Industry)

Oklahoma commit

3-Star Robert Geathers III (524 NATL, via Rivals Industry | 44 LB, via Rivals)

OV’s scheduled to Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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