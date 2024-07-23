FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Special Teams
Florida State has some questions to answer during the preseason but special teams should be a phase of the game that's a strength for the Seminoles in 2024. The program will field the same kicking duo for the fourth consecutive season with punter Alex Mastromanno and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald back in garnet and gold - a rare feat in this age of the sport.
Outside of that, FSU will be replacing its starting punt returner for the third straight year. With that being said, there are some athletic players in the mix to make an impact in the return game, including All-American transfer Jaylin Lucas.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns toward a special teams unit that has two veterans manning down the kicking units and potential for the returners to be explosive.
At the Surface
— Alex Mastromanno, Redshirt Senior
Mastromanno is entering his fifth season as Florida State's punter and he's one of the top in the country at his position. He averaged a career-high 45.5 yards per punt last year with 19 of his 66 kicks traveling 50+ yards. Mastromanno makes up one-half of a kicking duo with Ryan Fitzgerald that has been very consistent for years.
— Ryan Fitzgerald, Redshirt Senior
Fitzgerald returns for his final season of eligibility which will be his sixth year with the Seminoles. He struggled in 2022 but responded this past season, making 19/21 kicks and all 58 of his extra points. Fitzgerald. He has two career game-winners to his name (Syracuse - 2021, Oklahoma - 2022) and ranks ninth in Florida State history with 299 career points. He's the only Seminole to record two seasons of at least 57 made PATs.
— Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Sophomore
Chiumento has served as Florida State's backup punter for the last two years. He could end up replacing Mastromanno after the Australian star finishes his career with the Seminoles.
— Jake Weinberg, Freshman
Weinberg was one of the top kickers in the 2024 class as he was ranked No. 2 at his position by Kohl's Kicking. He's Florida State's future of the position once Fitzgerald moves on. Weinberg made a 57-yard field goal as a junior. He connected on 21/33 field goal attempts and 68/71 extra points during his prep career.
— Mason Arnold, Redshirt Junior
Arnold will more than likely replace James Rosenberry Jr. as Florida State's starting long snapper, who was extremely dependable for the last three years. He's got big-time experience after starting his career at Ohio State where Arnold snapped in the CFP Semifinal in 2022. Arnold appeared in six games for the Seminoles last season.
— Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Freshman
Naylor enters his second season with the program as a reserve long snapper. He's a local product out of Maclay High School who redshirted last year.
— Malik Benson, Sr.
Benson hasn't returned punts at the college level but he worked at the spot some in the spring. The lack of experience won't deter the Seminoles after going through a similar process with Keon Coleman last year.
— Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
Douglas has served as a kick returner in the past, seeing time at the spot in 2021 and 2022. It's possible he could see snaps there or at punt returner during his final season at the college level.
— Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
Lucas figures to make an impact at kick returner and possibly punt return as well after arriving at Florida State this offseason. He's tied for the Indiana career record with three kickoff returns for scores and his 26.0 average yards per return tied for No. 11 in the country last year. Lucas is dynamic weapon and could potentially make the return unit elite for the Seminoles.
— Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
Spann saw time as a kick returner last year where he was hit or miss. His biggest play came in the win over Duke as he brought back a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to help Florida State make a comeback victory. Don't be surprised to see him involved in the return game once again.
— Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Williamson hasn't returned a kick in a game but he's worked with the unit in practice and was listed on the two-deep at kick return for the Orange Bowl. He may get into the mix if the Seminoles are looking for a veteran option.
— Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Holmes was on the depth chart as a kick returner at various points of the season last year. He could be in a similar spot this season.
— Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
Singleton worked with the return unit in practice last year while redshirting. He's unlikely to see a big role on offense this season but Florida State could utilize his speed on special teams.
Biggest Question Mark?
Will the Seminoles be able to successfully replace their starting punt returner for the third straight season?
Florida State struggled mightily on the return units during Mike Norvell's first two years with the program. That began to change in 2022 with Mycah Pittman developing into a solid option on punt return. He was followed up by Keon Coleman last year, who hadn't returned a punt at the college before suiting up for the Seminoles.
Now, for the third straight year, FSU will have to find a new face to return punts. Malik Benson and Ja'Khi Douglas are two of the top options going into camp. Benson didn't return kicks in junior college or at Alabama but that clearly won't matter to the coaching staff. Douglas has worked at the position in practice previously and possesses the necessary playmaking ability.
Follow the Leader
— Alex Mastromanno/Ryan Fitzgerald
The obvious answer is Alex Mastromanno and Ryan Fitzgerald, who have been regulars in the lineup dating back to 2020. They've been through it all with the Seminoles and have acquired a wealth of experience. That'll be useful to pass down to a youthful bunch of kickers, punters, and long snappers behind them.
Mastromanno and Fitzgerald are a pair of hard-working, high-character individuals who are important for Florida State on and off the field.
Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
Kick Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
Fall Camp Outlook
Florida State's kicking units should be a point of strength for the team in 2024. One thing to watch will be the competition at long snapper as redshirt junior Mason Arnold and redshirt freshman Peyton Naylor battle for the right to replace James Rosenberry Jr., who was extremely reliable for three years. That's an overlooked part of the game as long as it's done right.
The return units are where things get really interesting with a variety of names competing for both jobs. Malik Benson and Ja'Khi Douglas could be electric as punt returners while Jaylin Lucas and Deuce Spann project for an intriguing kick return unit. That isn't set in stone though as some other Seminoles will try to work their way into the mix.
Regardless, the growth on the special teams side of the ball over the past few years under Norvell and John Papuchis has been encouraging. Florida State is primed to make a positive impact in that phase of the game once again this year.
