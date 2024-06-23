2025 Georgia Tech Defensive End Target Herbert Scroggins Postpones Commitment Date After Official Vist To Miami
2025 Georgia Tech defensive end target Herbert Scroggins was set to commit this week, but after taking an official to Miami, he announced on social media that he has decided to postpone his commitment to a later date.
Scroggins announced his top four schools recently and they were Georgia Tech, Miami, Auburn, and North Carolina. Scroggins is a three-star player who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA.
What does his postponement mean for his recruitment? On the 247Sports Crystal Ball, he had predictions to land at Auburn, but there could be some Miami buzz there now because of this decision, but that is just speculation. A new commitment date has yet to be set by Scroggins.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 406 player in the country, the No. 29 edge player in the country, and the No. 46 player in the state of Georgia. He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
At 6'3, 233 LBS, Scroggins is a very intriguing prospect who displays athleticism and he would pair nicely with one of Georgia Tech's other edge rushers committed in the class, Andre Fuller.
Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late-night flip a few days ago by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 15 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins