All Yellow Jackets

2025 Georiga Tech Wide Reciever Target Landon Roldan Receivers Two Predictions to Land With In-State Rival Georgia

Does Georgia Tech still have a shot to land wide receiver target Landon Roldan?

Jackson Caudell

2025 Georgia Tech wide receiver target Landon Roldan
2025 Georgia Tech wide receiver target Landon Roldan / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late night flip last night by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 14 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.

One of the most interesting battles right now for Georgia Tech is for 2025 wide receiver Landon Roldan. Roldan has been a fast rising prospect this summer and Georgia Tech and Georgia are locked in a battle for his services right now. After taking an official visit to Atlanta last weekend, Roldan is in Athens this weekend for an official visit and some recruiting experts expect that is where he is going to land.

National 247Sports recruiting expert Tom Loy recently put in a crystal ball prediction for Roldan to land with the Bulldogs and Kentucky insider Josh Edwards did as well. Now, a crystal ball prediction does not guarantee that Roldan is going to land with Kirby Smart and Georgia, but it does appear that things are trending in that direction. There could be some clarity on this recruitment after this weekend so stay tuned and keep an eye out for more information.

While there is still a long way to go, this is shaping up to be one of Georgia Tech's best classes in years. The Yellow Jackets have a top-15 class and are No. 2 in the ACC right now, behind only Clemson. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of recruiting the state of Georgia and their work is paying off with this class right now.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation

Home/Football Recruiting