2025 Georiga Tech Wide Reciever Target Landon Roldan Receivers Two Predictions to Land With In-State Rival Georgia
Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late night flip last night by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 14 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.
One of the most interesting battles right now for Georgia Tech is for 2025 wide receiver Landon Roldan. Roldan has been a fast rising prospect this summer and Georgia Tech and Georgia are locked in a battle for his services right now. After taking an official visit to Atlanta last weekend, Roldan is in Athens this weekend for an official visit and some recruiting experts expect that is where he is going to land.
National 247Sports recruiting expert Tom Loy recently put in a crystal ball prediction for Roldan to land with the Bulldogs and Kentucky insider Josh Edwards did as well. Now, a crystal ball prediction does not guarantee that Roldan is going to land with Kirby Smart and Georgia, but it does appear that things are trending in that direction. There could be some clarity on this recruitment after this weekend so stay tuned and keep an eye out for more information.
While there is still a long way to go, this is shaping up to be one of Georgia Tech's best classes in years. The Yellow Jackets have a top-15 class and are No. 2 in the ACC right now, behind only Clemson. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of recruiting the state of Georgia and their work is paying off with this class right now.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins