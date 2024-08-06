Analyst Gives Update on Five Star OT Josh Petty: "This could be shaping up to be a Georgia Tech/Ohio State battle"
It is going to be a close race to the finish in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty and things are heating up. While this has been viewed as a Georgia Tech/Florida State battle for the past few months, On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong says that Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets might be battling another big-time program to land Petty. That program would be Ohio State.
Here is what Wiltfong had to say tonight about Petty's recruitment:
"There has been a lot of buzz that Ohio State is making a late charge here, I am certainly seeing the Buckeyes as one school that he is giving deep thought here at the end of this process. Florida State got the last visit, but I am not feeling as good about that one as I am working this one with Chad Simmons, On3 Colleague. Georgia Tech is trending up as well and this could be shaping up to be a Georgia Tech/Ohio State battle unless that last visit to Florida State helped get Florida State back around. Ohio State and Georgia Tech are the programs with the momentum right now. Georiga Tech is making a push for a top 25 class right now as Brent Key and company are doing a good job. This has been a guy that Ohio State has gone all in on here at the end of the summer and the Petty family is feeling it."
It feels like Georgia Tech has had some momentum in this recruitment, but the Buckeyes won't go down without a fight. Ohio State currently has the No. 1 class in the country and could be pushing for one of the best of all-time if they keep adding five stars to the group. For the Yellow Jackets, this would be arguably the biggest win in the modern recruiting era and would really show the momentum that Brent Key has within the program.
Petty is set to commit next Monday.
According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks. Brooks compares Petty to Tristan Wirfs, a former 1st round pick from Iowa:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun