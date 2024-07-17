All Yellow Jackets

Four-Star Georgia Tech Commit Dalen Penson Named One Of The Most Athletic Recruits in the 2025 Recruiting Class

Penson is currently the highest-rated member of Georgia Tech's class

Jackson Caudell

2025 cornerback Dalen Penson
2025 cornerback Dalen Penson / Andrew Ivins/247Sports

Georgia Tech is on pace to land a really solid recruiting class and right now, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson is the highest-rated recruit in the class. Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and recently, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:

"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."

  • 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
  • 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
  • 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
  • 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps

Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June.

Penson is an athletic playmaker at 5'10 165 LBS and committed to the Yellow Jackets following his official visit. Georgia Tech had to hold off plenty of challengers for Penson as well. Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia were some of the other schools that had offered Penson.

According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 120 player in the country, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.

Here are some stats and info on Penson courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

"Also competes in track and field events.Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event.Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.

2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

