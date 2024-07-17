Four-Star Georgia Tech Commit Dalen Penson Named One Of The Most Athletic Recruits in the 2025 Recruiting Class
Georgia Tech is on pace to land a really solid recruiting class and right now, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson is the highest-rated recruit in the class. Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and recently, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June.
Penson is an athletic playmaker at 5'10 165 LBS and committed to the Yellow Jackets following his official visit. Georgia Tech had to hold off plenty of challengers for Penson as well. Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia were some of the other schools that had offered Penson.
According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 120 player in the country, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.
Here are some stats and info on Penson courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events.Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event.Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris