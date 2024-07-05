Georgia Tech Receives Prediction To Land Three-Star Wide Receiver Target Isaiah Mizell
On July 1st, 2025 wide receiver prospect Isaiah Mizell announced his top four schools of Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Kansas State, and Arizona. He is going to announce his commitment on July 10th and he has picked up a prediction from On3 Sports Derek Young to land at Georgia Tech.
Much like 247Sports Crystal Balls, it is not a guarantee that Mizell will pick Georgia Tech because he got this prediction, but it just might show where this recruitment is trending. Brent Key and his staff have had a great summer on the recruiting trail and Mizell would be another strong addition.
Here is a breakdown on Mizell courtesy of All Yellow Jackets Recruiting Reporter Najeh Wilkins:
"Mizell held a total of 15 offers before narrowing down his top schools. In terms of what he did on the football field, Mizell was electric for Boone. He finished his junior year with 49 catches for 1,057 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. Those 22 touchdowns set a school single-season record. According to 247Sports Composite, Mizell is ranked as the No. 128 player in Florida, the No. 159 WR, and the No.1001 player nationally.
When you roll the tape, you can see the speed on the field for Mizell. Not only is he a deep ball threat who can get behind the defensive with his quick releases off the line and speed.
He is also great at taking short hitches, slants, and screen passes for touchdowns. There is not a lot of shake and bake when he touches the ball instead Mizell makes one cut and then he is headed up the field and turns on the afterburners.
Mizell picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on April 1st. He was on campus for an official visit on the June 7th-9th weekend, an important weekend for the Yellow Jackets. After that weekend the Yellow Jackets landed six recruits from that weekend alone including Sam Turner, Dalen Penson, Kevin Peay, Connor Roush, Fenix Felton, and Jamauri Brice.
In terms of how he would fit the Yellow Jackets scheme, he would likely be featured in the slot and perhaps in the kick return game however it could be a case where he is used all over the field. Georgia Tech would likely use his speed and route-running ability to win one-on-ones in single coverage and be a reliable playmaker in the middle of the field. In the return game, he would be a great asset in helping the Yellow Jackets flip the field and create good field position for a dynamic offense. In his junior season, Mizell took two kick returns for touchdowns.
If Mizell commits to Georgia Tech, he would be the fourth wide receiver commit of the 2025 class joining Turner, Brice, and Cal Faulkner."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris