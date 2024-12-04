Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Three-Star Wide Receiver Jamauri Brice is officially a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Brice just signed with the Yellow Jackets after being committed to them since June. Brice played his high school football at Cartersville High School (GA) and chose Georgia Tech over offers from Auburn, Michigan, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Oregon, among others. Brice is ranked as a three-star prospect at 247Sports and is the No. 1232 player in the country, the No. 97 athlete in the country, and the No. 139 player in the state of Georgia. Brice became the 14th player to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets this morning.
Our own Arvon Bacon wrote this about Brice after he committed to Georgia Tech in the summer:
"A walking slant-route to the house is a perfect term for Brice who was clocked topping out at 21.39 mph by Titan Sports this past season. However, not only will the 5-foot-9 receiver burn you downfield, but he also has the great leaping ability to high point the football at its apex. For the 2023-2024 season, Jamauri recorded a team-leading 530 receptions and 5 touchdowns, earning him first-team all-region AAAAA.
Being an exceptional athlete just as his position labels him, Jamauri is certainly capable of playing defensive back, showcasing great speed as well as exceptional leaping ability; however, I think the Cartersville native will likely see more reps at the receiver position for the Yellow Jackets.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia