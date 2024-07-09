Tomorrow is Decision Day For 2025 Georgia Tech Target Isaiah Mizell; Where Will He Land?
Tomorrow is decision day for 2025 Georgia Tech wide receiver target Isaiah Mizell. Will the Yellow Jackets be able to add to their impressive 2025 recruiting class? Mizell is choosing between Georgia Tech, Arizona, Kansas State, and Syracuse
After receiving predictions to land at Georgia Tech last week, it does not look like the Yellow Jackets are going to be able to land Mizell. Last week, Kelly Quinlan of Rivals put in a futurecast for Mizell to land at Arizona and now there are other predictions across the recruiting industry for Mizell to land with the Wildcats. 247Sports Georgia Tech analyst Rod Mackenzie also has Mizell landing with Arizona. Now, predictions can be wrong, but it appears that Mizell is headed elsewhere heading into his decision day.
Even if they don't land Mizell, this is still setting up to be a strong class for Georgia Tech. Right now, the Yellow Jackets class ranks No. 25 in the country and No. 4 in the ACC behind Miami, Clemson, and SMU.
Here is a breakdown on Mizell courtesy of All Yellow Jackets Recruiting Reporter Najeh Wilkins:
"Mizell held a total of 15 offers before narrowing down his top schools. In terms of what he did on the football field, Mizell was electric for Boone. He finished his junior year with 49 catches for 1,057 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. Those 22 touchdowns set a school single-season record. According to 247Sports Composite, Mizell is ranked as the No. 128 player in Florida, the No. 159 WR, and the No.1001 player nationally.
When you roll the tape, you can see the speed on the field for Mizell. Not only is he a deep ball threat who can get behind the defensive with his quick releases off the line and speed.
He is also great at taking short hitches, slants, and screen passes for touchdowns. There is not a lot of shake and bake when he touches the ball instead Mizell makes one cut and then he is headed up the field and turns on the afterburners.
Mizell picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on April 1st. He was on campus for an official visit on the June 7th-9th weekend, an important weekend for the Yellow Jackets. After that weekend the Yellow Jackets landed six recruits from that weekend alone including Sam Turner, Dalen Penson, Kevin Peay, Connor Roush, Fenix Felton, and Jamauri Brice.
In terms of how he would fit the Yellow Jackets scheme, he would likely be featured in the slot and perhaps in the kick return game however it could be a case where he is used all over the field. Georgia Tech would likely use his speed and route-running ability to win one-on-ones in single coverage and be a reliable playmaker in the middle of the field. In the return game, he would be a great asset in helping the Yellow Jackets flip the field and create good field position for a dynamic offense. In his junior season, Mizell took two kick returns for touchdowns.
If Mizell commits to Georgia Tech, he would be the fourth wide receiver commit of the 2025 class joining Turner, Brice, and Cal Faulkner."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris