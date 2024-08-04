Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/4)
Things are heating up on the recruiting trail for Georgia Tech and they are trying to move up in the ACC recruiting standings.
Yesterday, the Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from four star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun, who plays at Duluth High School in Georgia. What makes this sweeter is that Key and his staff beat out Georgia and Ole Miss to land the talented offensive lineman, making him the second four-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class along with Justin Hasenhuetl, who plays at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia.
With his commitment, Georgia Tech now goes up to 27th in the 247Sports and they have a chance to move up even more. They have two big commitments coming up, one from three-star wide receiver Evan Haynes and one from five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. If the Yellow Jackets could land Petty, it would be their biggest win in the modern recruiting era and they would be on track to finish with their best class in years. They will have to keep him away from Florida State, who has one of the top classes in the country.
Miami and Clemson still sit at the top of the ACC recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes are still the only ACC program with a class ranked in the top ten, though the Tigers and the Seminoles are right behind them. SMU has also done a nice job on the trail and has a chance to finish with a top 25 class.
The only other notable rankings jump this week came from Stanford, who moved from 8th to 6th. Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor has done a nice job building a solid class.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/4, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida Stae
4. SMU
5. Georgia Tech
6. Stanford
7. Duke
8. Pitt
9. Syracuse
10. Virginia Tech
11. Boston College
12. NC State
13. Virginia
14. North Carolina
15. Cal
16. Louisville
17. Wake Forest
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun