Where Will Five Star OT Josh Petty Commit Tomorrow?
Tomorrow is going to be a big day for five star offensive tackle Josh Petty. He will be deciding where he is going to be committing and his five finalists are Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford, but one school has emerged over the past couple of weeks and that is Brent Key and Georgia Tech.
While it seemed like Florida State had the momentum for several months, things have slowly been trending in Georgia Tech's direction. On Monday, On3 Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said that he thought it was coming down to Georgia Tech and Ohio State, not Florida State.
"There has been a lot of buzz that Ohio State is making a late charge here, I am certainly seeing the Buckeyes as one school that he is giving deep thought here at the end of this process. Florida State got the last visit, but I am not feeling as good about that one as I am working this one with Chad Simmons, On3 Colleague. Georgia Tech is trending up as well and this could be shaping up to be a Georgia Tech/Ohio State battle unless that last visit to Florida State helped get Florida State back around. Ohio State and Georgia Tech are the programs with the momentum right now. Georiga Tech is making a push for a top 25 class right now as Brent Key and company are doing a good job. This has been a guy that Ohio State has gone all in on here at the end of the summer and the Petty family is feeling it."
Then on Thursday, Wiltfong and fellow On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons placed two predictions in for Petty to land at Georgia Tech. Soon after, four 247 Sports Crystal Ball Predictions were put in for Petty to pick Georgia Tech. It is fair to say that Georgia Tech is now the heavy favorite to win their biggest recruiting battle of the modern recruiting era. Predictions can be wrong, but everything seems to point towards Georgia Tech heading into tomorrow.
It is hard to understate how massive of a win this would be for Georgia Tech. Petty is one of the best prospects in the state of Georgia and in the country. Georgia Tech already has an impressive offensive line class and getting Petty would give them one of the best in the ACC and the country. It would be a huge statement from Brent Key and the program if they pull this off. Petty would be the third blue chip (four or five-star) offensive lineman in the Yellow Jackets class.
Let's see what happens tomorrow.
According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks. Brooks compares Petty to Tristan Wirfs, a former 1st round pick from Iowa:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun